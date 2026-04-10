The White House fired back at Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) after he called for the White House physician to conduct a cognitive exam of President Donald Trump, calling the House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member a “lightweight” and insulting President Joe Biden.

Friday afternoon, Raskin sent a letter formally requesting Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, Physician to the President, to “conduct a comprehensive neuropsychological assessment” of Trump and send the results to Congress. In the letter, Raskin mentioned multiple examples of recent “incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening” comments by Trump that he argued exhibited what experts said were “signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline.”

Among the incidents Raskin cited were recent Truth Social posts that made alarming threats about Iran and the White House Easter Egg Roll, where he talked about the war in front of the children.

Meidas Touch chief Washington correspondent Scott MacFarlane had reported on the original letter sent by Raskin, and followed up with an update — a fiery response from the White House.

White House spokesman’s response: “Lightweight Jamie Raskin is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person. President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Raskin… https://t.co/8qC6ViYHok — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 10, 2026

The statement from the White House spokesman was as follows:

Lightweight Jamie Raskin is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person. President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the past four years when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.

__

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!