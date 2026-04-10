‘I Literally Don’t Know a Word You’re Saying’: Anderson Cooper Mystified by Neil deGrasse Tyson During Artemis Crew Recovery

Anderson Cooper spoke for virtually all CNN viewers on Friday night when he told Neil deGrasse Tyson that the famed astrophysicist’s comments were too bewildering for a layperson to comprehend.

Shortly after 8 p.m. ET on Friday, the crew of Aretmis II splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. The touchdown capped a nine-day mission that was the first crewed NASA mission around the moon since 1972. While doing so, the crew set a record for the farthest distance traveled from Earth.

On board were Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

NASA picked up the crew one at a time and flew them via helicopter to a nearby U.S. Navy vessel. During CNN’s coverage of the recovery, Cooper, Tyson, and other guests listened to a NASA live feed explaining what they were seeing via a camera aboard the USS John P. Murtha.

“Big hugs, big hugs from Victor, Christina,” a woman on NASA’s live feed said.

At that point, Tyson jumped in.

“By the way, right now we’re near solar maximum,” he said. “So, the total radiative flux and particle flux of the sun is at an 11-year high. So that’s gotta be part of what this medical understanding is in terms of their exposure to the radiation and their 10 days going around the moon without the protection of Earth’s magnetic blanket.”

“I literally don’t know a word you’re saying,” Cooper replied, to laughs all around.

“He’s saying they got zapped,” former astronaut Mike Massimono chimed in.

“I am not smart enough to understand,” Cooper said.

Watch above via CNN.

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