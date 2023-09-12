Putin Defends Trump From Criminal Indictments: ‘Persecution of a Political Rival’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vladimir Putin echoed Donald Trump’s own words when he claimed the former U.S. president was the victim of “persecution of a political rival for political reasons.”

Putin spoke at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday, where he said Trump’s legal troubles show “the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy.”

“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world,” Putin said.

Trump has blamed his federal indictments on Joe Biden’s “weaponizing” of the Department of Justice to prevent him from winning the GOP nomination — and possibly the presidency — in 2024.

The Russian autocrat praised Trump’s claim that he could end the war with Ukraine “in one day” by convincing Volodomyr Zelensky to accept a deal.

“We hear Mr. Trump say he will solve pressing problems in a few days, including the Ukrainian crisis. Well, this cannot but bring happiness. This is good,” Putin said.

Trump continues to speak favorably of his “close relationship” with Putin, whom he has called a “genius” for the way he invaded Ukraine.

U.S. officials reportedly believe Putin is holding out for a Trump victory in 2024 in hopes the former U.S. president will help bring the war to a favorable end for Russia.

Al Jazeera reported:

However, Putin reiterated that Russia’s relations with the US are unlikely to change regardless of who leads the country. “What to expect from the future, no matter who the president is, it’s hard for us to say, but it’s unlikely that anything will change radically,” Putin said. He claimed the Biden administration has a strong bias against Russia and “it will be very difficult for them to somehow turn this whole ship” in the other direction.

Putin also spoke Tuesday about his “amazing” relations with China’s Xi Jinping.

“Today the West is trying to restrain the development of China because it sees that China, under the leadership of our friend … is developing by leaps and bounds. This leaves them shocked,” Putin said. “They are doing everything to slow down the development of China, but this will not be possible. They are too late. That’s it, the train has left.”

Watch the clip above via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com