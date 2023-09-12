‘Well, Son of a B*tch!’ House Republican Rages At Reporter Who Asked For Evidence Against Joe Biden

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) held little back during a Freedom Caucus press conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, which Perry has long demanded.

“What actual evidence do you have as opposed to allegations to show to the American public that would merit an actual impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden and prove that today isn’t just about some of you?” asked an off-camera reporter.

“Oh, I don’t know,” interjected Perry as the reporter noted many view the move as “enacting political revenge.”

“This isn’t about political revenge. We have the bank accounts we can see, ma’am. You can see that the homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a congressional or Senate salary. You also understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren’t normal. That’s not normal. Have 20 shell country companies, these things are not normal. And it alludes to not only just widespread corruption, but money laundering, if not influence peddling itself,” Perry replied becoming more heated.

“And we also have the president, the vice president at the time on record saying that the prosecutor was fired. Well, son of a bitch! The prosecutor was fired, Right. Because the prosecutor was going after the company that his son was working on,” Perry added, repeating a long-debunked claim that then Vice President Biden had a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to help his son.

“That’s what we have. If you can’t see that. If you want, if you are that blind, I’ll turn it over to the attorneys,” Perry concluded.

“The American people can’t see that, they think it’s political revenge,” replied the reporter.

“It’s because you don’t report on it!” Perry yelled back before turning over the presser to a Republican attorney.

Notably, during a CPAC event in March Perry made clear his penchant for political revenge. Perry, whose cell phone was seized by the FBI during its investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, fantasized aloud at CPAC about “leftists” and “Marxists” “quaking in fear” and “losing weight because they’re not eating” because they are so afraid the government may jail them.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

