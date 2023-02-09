Republican Nancy Mace Roasts Matt Gaetz Over Sex-Trafficking Probe: ‘This Sh*t Is About to Get Real’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) skewered Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at the annual Washington Press Club Dinner on Wednesday night, alluding to the fact he was formerly under federal investigation as to whether he had sex with a minor.

Gaetz was not at the dinner.

Ultimately, he was not charged after a report emerged stating the Department of Justice was trying to determine whether he had sex-trafficked a 17 year-old-girl.

The Florida congressman was the most vocal opponent of Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who needed 15 ballots to be elected speaker. It was the most votes needed to choose a leader of the House since 1923. McCarthy was elected speaker when, on the 15th ballot, Gaetz changed his vote to “Present,” which gave the Californian a majority of the votes.

Nevertheless, that didn’t prevent Gaetz’s colleague Nancy Mace from roasting him during her speech to the Washington Press Club.

In her remarks, she linked the generally-accepted age of consent for sexual relations to the number of ballots McCarthy needed to become speaker. She also made a crack about former President Donald Trump’s reported tryst with porn actress Stormy Daniels:

Did you watch McCarthy during the speaker’s vote? I know many of you were in halls of Congress during that vote. I haven’t seen someone assume that many positions to appease the crazy Republicans since Stormy Daniels. It only goes downhill from here, people. I mean, come on! But let’s be honest. We all knew that Matt Gaetz would never let the vote get to 18. [Hoots and laughter.] I hope that C-SPAN has a buzzer or a bleep because this shit is about to get real, ok? It only goes downhill from here. I do have a message from Matt this evening. He really, really wanted to be here tonight, but he couldn’t find a babysitter to be his date.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com