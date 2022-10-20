Republicans Lead on Generic Ballot Now Tops Pre-Dobbs Levels: RealClearPolitics

With 19 days until the midterms, Republicans continue to gain in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

The GOP has a 3.3 percentage point lead over Democrats, 48.1 percent to 44.8 percent on the generic ballot. Ahead of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade in June, Republicans polled at 44.3 percent while Democrats polled 41.5 percent, just a 2.8 percentage point advantage.

RCP Generic Ballot Polling Average Pre Dobbs

Republicans 44.3% (+2.8)

Democrats 41.5% TODAY

Republicans 48.1% (+3.3)

Democrats 44.8% pic.twitter.com/3LkFNQ0ld3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 20, 2022

All but one of the polls compiled for the RCP average show the GOP ahead. Top issues this election cycle have included inflation, crime and abortion.

And several individual surveys show Republicans with an even bigger advantage. The GOP leads Democrats, 50 percent to 44 percent and 52 percent to 40 percent among independents in Monmouth University’s generic congressional ballot.

2022 Generic Congressional Ballot Republicans 50% (+6)

Democrats 44% Independents

Republicans 52% (+12)

Democrats 40% ⦿ 3 pt shift toward the GOP from Oct 3

⦿ Monmouth | 10/14-16 | 756 𝐑𝐕

⦿ Sample: D29/R26/I45 | MOE ±5.2https://t.co/Cb2UquvKwC pic.twitter.com/oRL86QkJ9U — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 20, 2022

In CNBC’s generic congressional ballot, Republicans lead Democrats, 48 percent to 46 percent

2022 Generic Congressional Ballot Republicans 48% (+2)

Democrats 46% ⦿ Inflation ranks as the No. 1 concern for Republicans and Independents ⦿ Best party to handle inflation: R+15 CNBC | 800 𝐑𝐕 | 10/14-16 | ±4.3%https://t.co/4mpC9de5r5 pic.twitter.com/efmGeNi3kp — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 20, 2022

According to FiveThirtyEight, there is a 40 percent chance the GOP flips both the House and the Senate, though the website showed that Democrats are slightly favored to win the Senate and the GOP is favored to win the House.

