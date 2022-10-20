Republicans Lead on Generic Ballot Now Tops Pre-Dobbs Levels: RealClearPolitics

By Jackson RichmanOct 20th, 2022, 1:02 pm
 
Voting booths

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

With 19 days until the midterms, Republicans continue to gain in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

The GOP has a 3.3 percentage point lead over Democrats, 48.1 percent to 44.8 percent on the generic ballot. Ahead of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade in June, Republicans polled at 44.3 percent while Democrats polled 41.5 percent, just a 2.8 percentage point advantage.

All but one of the polls compiled for the RCP average show the GOP ahead. Top issues this election cycle have included inflation, crime and abortion.

And several individual surveys show Republicans with an even bigger advantage. The GOP leads Democrats, 50 percent to 44 percent and 52 percent to 40 percent among independents in Monmouth University’s generic congressional ballot.

In CNBC’s generic congressional ballot, Republicans lead Democrats, 48 percent to 46 percent

According to FiveThirtyEight, there is a 40 percent chance the GOP flips both the House and the Senate, though the website showed that Democrats are slightly favored to win the Senate and the GOP is favored to win the House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: