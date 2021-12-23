Resurfaced Tweet from 2014 Shows Eric Adams Predicting the Future: ‘In 8 Years I Will Be the Next Mayor’

Just as he prophesied in 2014, New York Mayor-Elect Eric Adams will assume office in January 2022.

In a 2014 tweet that was resurfaced on Thursday night, reporter Jacob Kornbluh had tweeted a photo of Adams speaking at an Hanukkah event at Borough Hall in Brooklyn. “In 8 years I will be the next mayor,” Kornbluh quoted Adams as saying.

"In 8 years I will be the next mayor," @BPEricAdams at Hannukah event at Borough Hall pic.twitter.com/f4HudvBjpQ — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 16, 2014

Adams was elected mayor in November.

Though Adams made his prediction much closer to seven years ago than eight, he did make the call in 2014 and will assume office in 2022. So, we’ll give it to him.

Less than a year before that epic prediction, Adams assumed office as Brooklyn borough president. The former NYPD officer still holds that post, but will vacate it to assume the mayorship of the largest city in the United States.

Ben Max of Gotham Gazette resurfaced the tweet.

He said he came upon the old tweet some months ago and forgot about it until he randomly thought about it again Thursday.

(if you're wondering how this came to my attention the answer is that i stumbled upon it doing a twitter search several months ago, then forgot about it, then randomly thought of it this afternoon) — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) December 23, 2021

