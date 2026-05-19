Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) threw down with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s replies during a grilling over his road trip YouTube reality show, as she snapped, “You are the witness! I am not the witness.”

Duffy testified before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday regarding the Department of Transportation’s proposed $26.6 billion budget for the 2027 fiscal year.

He has been the subject of scrutiny lately for shooting The Great American Road Trip, his reality show designed to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, over a seven-month period while in office under President Donald Trump. The show featured Duffy on a road trip with his wife and nine children.

“Let’s talk about The Great American Vacation,” Gillibrand said.

Duffy corrected her: “The Great American Road Trip?” before continuing, “This was a project, Senator, and I want to encourage Americans to see their beautiful country. And as we can see from this hearing, there’s a lot of partisanship in America. Seeing your country, experiencing your country through the window of a car is a beautiful thing, it actually unites America. Maybe spending time with your children is a wonderful thing—”

“It is a wonderful thing!” Gillibrand interjected. “But your vacation was paid for by Boeing, Toyota, United Airlines, Enterprise, Shell, Royal Caribbean Group, all organizations and companies—”

This time, Duffy interrupted, asking if he could respond.

Gillibrand took issue with the fact that Duffy was “responding with platitudes” as he went on:

“I’m telling you what the project was,” Duffy said. “Two days, quickly in and out. And I did film The Great American Road Trip to encourage Americans to travel. I’ll answer your question. So, this was officially part of America 250, and you all sanctioned America 250. No, no, it’s an official partner of America 250. Also, this body told me that I’m supposed to promote tourism and travel, and that’s what it does as well. Now, hold on a second now.”

The senator tried to interject, stating, “and it shouldn’t be paid for by the people you oversee,” before Duffy continued.

“So, if I could respond,” Duffy said. “This was a partnership with a non-profit—”

“Funded by organizations and companies that you oversee,” Gillibrand clarified.

“Do you have jurisdiction over law firms?” Duffy asked, turning the conversation on its head. “So, you received $7 million in political contributions from the trial bar.”

Gillibrand was not having it.

“Oh my god!” Gillibrand said. “Honestly, this has nothing to do with members of Congress. This has to do with the fact that you went on a paid vacation that was paid by companies that you oversee.”

Duffy vehemently denied her claims that he went on a “paid vacation” as the two spoke over each other before Duffy’s voice broke through.

“You have jurisdiction on the trial bar,” he quipped. “Seven million dollars. Want me to go down the list of what else you received?”

Gillibrand corrected him: “This hearing is about you and this administration.”

“No, it’s about you!” Duffy snapped. “I didn’t make any money.”

“You’re the witness!” Gillibrand asserted. “I am not the witness.”

“Well, maybe you should be,” Duffy hit back.

“This is what I’m concerned about, you are political and you’re using your position in political ways,” Gillibrand said as Duffy continued to point blame at her until their time was called.

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