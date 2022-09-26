Roger Stone Reportedly Caught on Camera Before 2020 Election Saying, ‘F*ck the Voting, Let’s Get Right to the Violence’

Roger Stone – a longtime Republican operative and confidante of former President Donald Trump – can be heard on video advocating violence to keep Trump in power, according to CNN.

CNN said it obtained footage from an upcoming documentary by Danish filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell, who shadowed Stone for about two years.

“Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence” Stone can reportedly be heard saying in a snippet from the day before the 2020 presidential election.

In a clip from two days before the election, Stone accurately predicted a winner would not be known on election day.

“I really do suspect it’ll still be up in the air,” he says. “When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine-tenths of the law, no we won.”

Declaring victory is exactly what Trump did. As millions of votes were still being tallied across the country, Trump told supporters, “Frankly, we did win this election.”

In a clip from a week after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, Stone criticized the White House Counsel’s Office for not going along with Trump’s false claim the election had been rigged against him.

“I believe the President is for it,” he says. “The obstacles are these – are these lily-livered, weak-kneed, bureaucrats in the White House Counsel’s Office and now they must be crushed because they’ve told the President something that’s not true.”

Stone disputes CNN’s reporting about the footage, which Mediaite has not viewed.

“I challenge the accuracy and the authenticity of these videos and believe they have been manipulated and selectively edited,” Stone told CNN in a statement.

