Matt Gaetz Insists Biden Impeachment Must Be First Priority if GOP Retakes House: ‘Policy, Bill Making… Far Diminished Priority’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast on Monday that if the Republican Party retakes control of the House impeaching President Joe Biden will be their top priority.

“If we don’t engage in impeachment inquiries to get the documents and the testimony and the information we need, then I believe that our voters will feel betrayed and that likely, that could be the biggest win the Democrats could hope for in 2024, when it really matters to investigate them and to hold them accountable,” Gaetz told Bannon.

“And we can do that without the Senate and without the White House. And that’s why it should be investigations first, policy, bill making to support the lobbyists and the PACs as a far, far diminished priority,” Gaetz concluded.

Gaetz says if Republicans don’t immediately begin impeachment of Biden and Cabinet officials if they get the majority “our voters will feel betrayed” heading into 2024, “and that’s why it should be investigations first, and policy as a far, far diminished priority.” pic.twitter.com/vCdKGvxnLN — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2022

Gaetz’s comments back up Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday that she believed her party would vote to impeach President Biden if they retake the House.

“Do you expect an impeachment vote against President Biden if Republicans take over the House?” Todd asked Mace.

“I believe there’s a lot of pressure on Republicans to have that vote,” Mace replied. “To put that legislation forward and to have that vote. I think that is something that some folks are considering.”

Notably, neither Gaetz nor Mace specifically noted on what grounds they or other Republicans believe Biden should be impeached.

