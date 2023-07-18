Ron DeSantis Goes After Trump For Jan. 6 Failures: ‘He Should Have Come Out More Forcefully’

As the news broke that Donald Trump could be indicted over his culpability for January 6, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) argued the former president could have acted more “forcefully” in response to the riot.

DeSantis held a press event in South Carolina on Tuesday, and he commented on Trump’s revelation that Special Counsel Jack Smith sent him a letter saying he’s a target of the Justice Department’s investigation. The Florida governor called out Trump’s lack of urgency in putting an end to the violent mayhem his supporters caused as they broke into Congress in hopes of overthrowing his election defeat.

The difference between being brought up on criminal charges and doing things. For example, I think it was shown he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully, of course that.

DeSantis measured his commentary though, arguing against a prosecution of Trump’s conduct.

“We want to be in a situation where you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail and that unfortunately is what we’re seeing now,” he said.

While DeSantis is Trump’s top rival in the 2024 Republican primary, he has taken very few shots at the former president so far, even as his own campaign has failed to make significant headway. On the other hand, Trump has had no reservations about blasting DeSantis, doing so on a regular basis.

