Rudy Giuliani Spreads Election Skepticism: ‘If We Can’t Count the Vote in 8 Hours, Start Wondering’

Rudy Giuliani wants midterm election results quick or he’ll be skeptical of the outcomes.

The former New York City mayor stated during his Uncovering the Truth show with Dr. Maria Ryan that if election results are not determined in eight hours, he will start “wondering” about the authenticity of the elections. Giuliani’s comments were made on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s actual midterm elections. WABC, for which Giuliani hosts his Sunday show and a weekday talk show, recently cautioned its on-air talent from casting doubt on the upcoming midterm elections. Giuliani is a Donald Trump loyalist and was one of the most vocal figures suggesting the 2020 presidential election was rigged against the former president.

“Now they had the results in France in eight hours. If we can’t count the vote in eight hours, start wondering. I will,” Giuliani said at the close of his Sunday show after discussing ballot harvesting and early voting. The comment was first flagged by Washington Post reporter Azi Paybarah.

The reporter added such a statement could “test” the new policy from 77 WABC.

Station owner John Catsimatidis told the Post that a “few people” in the company were already warned about casting doubt on the upcoming midterm elections based on the company’s policy. The station guidelines warn on-air talent and guests “to not state, suggest or imply that the election results are not valid or that the election is not over.”

Giuliani has previously made waves for repeating his election fraud conspiracy theories on his WABC radio show, declaring Trump won the election and claiming he could prove it to anyone in an hour. Trump and Giuliani’s mass election fraud theories have never been proven.

Some tight midterm races will almost certainly have delayed results. The campaign for Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman already released a statement warning that ballot counting in the race against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz could take several days.

INBOX: @JohnFetterman's campaign says in a memo to reporters to "buckle up for a long week," saying that the ballot counting process could take "several days" before the results are made clear #PASEN https://t.co/bOoHG0jxJP pic.twitter.com/sRoPEtbbGG — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) November 7, 2022

