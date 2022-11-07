JUST IN: Elon Musk Tells Followers to Vote Republican in Midterms

With one day until the midterms, new Twitter owner Elon Musk has called on his followers to vote for GOP control of Congress.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he tweeted on Monday.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!” added Musk.

Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Earlier this year, Musk said he is leaning toward voting for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for president in 2024. DeSantis, who is up for re-election on Tuesday, has reportedly told donors that he won’t run if former President Donald Trump runs to get back into the White House.

The generic congressional ballot shows a tight margin between Republicans and Democrats. The former leads the latter 46.5 percent to 45.4 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, while Democrats lead Republicans, 46 percent to 44 percent, in the Yahoo News/YouGov poll. The GOP leads the Democratic Party by 2.5 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average.

Especially since taking over Twitter for $44 billion, Musk has posted eye-popping tweets. Over the past 24 hours, he has posted about the evolution of sending messages from messenger pigeon to posting on Twitter, new Twitter rules, Twitter being a free speech zone and “the most accurate source of information about the world,” Twitter verification, and suspending accounts that impersonate others.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com