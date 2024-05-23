Scaramucci Says Biden Campaign ‘Afraid’ to Reach Out to Him and Other Republican Trump Haters to Help Campaign: ‘Catering to the Hard Left’

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accused President Joe Biden’s campaign of being “afraid” to reach out to him and other anti-Donald Trump Republicans for help.

Scaramucci joined Kasie Hunt on CNN This Morning on Thursday to promote his book From Wall Street to the White House and Back, and he blasted Nikki Haley as lacking “moral courage” for her announcing this week that she will vote for Trump in November.

Hunt asked Scaramucci, who was communications director under Trump for just 11 days, if the Biden campaign is doing enough to reach out to Haley and other Republicans who have been critical of Trump and his leadership role in the GOP. Recent polls have shown Trump with a lead over Biden in most swing states.

“You’ve said that you would raise money for Joe Biden this time around. I’m curious, do you think that Biden and his team have done enough to reach out to not just Nikki Haley voters, but to people like Nikki Haley and Chris Christie and others in the Republican Party who they could potentially have do real work for them?” Hunt asked.

“I think they’re afraid to do that. I think that they’re still catering to the hard left and the progressive wing of the party,” Scaramucci said.

He predicted a Biden victory anyway, pointing to IVF and abortion as the issues that will be losing fronts for Trump’s campaign. He still argued Biden should be reaching out to him and others.

“I think the Biden administration’s afraid to come to me or Gov. Christie and they’re afraid to moderate some of these positions,” he said.

