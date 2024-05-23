The View Panel Flames Nikki Haley For ‘Betraying’ Her Voters By Backing Trump Over Biden: ‘She Just Buried Herself’

The View panel roasted former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for announcing her support for Donald Trump after condemning him during the GOP primary.

On Wednesday, Haley made her first public remarks since dropping out of the 2024 race and announced she is voting for Trump over President Joe Biden this November. Previously, Haley had claimed that Trump was unfit for the Oval Office and called on GOP voters to move past him in order to beat Biden this election.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg slammed Haley for flip-flopping” over her criticisms of Trump, adding “she’s not consistent.” Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin noted she was “disappointed” but not surprised that Haley made the decision to support Trump while also urging Biden to reach out to former Haley primary voters in the general election.

Sarah Haines claimed Haley “should have owned that lane and stayed true to it, because I think she just buried herself for the future on this because there’s no credibility. She lacked it and she flip-flopped a lot, but she really could have had a moment with how she pulled through on those primaries.”

Sunny Hostin said Haley’s decision was about her “future in politics” and that she had to change her position in order to keep her career afloat.

It just seems like you know people have like ten lives and in politics, especially in the Republican Party…I’ve always said she was a flip-flopper. She couldn’t be trusted. And I think this is about her future in politics with the Republican Party that is really the Trump Party. She was never an earnest politician. If one exists. I think Barack Obama was an earnest politician. I think we did have have some in the White House. But, you know, I’m not surprised. I called it as you know it.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.