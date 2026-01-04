Schumer Rips Trump for Ending Maduro Regime After Previously Ripping Him For NOT Ending It

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump following the capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, saying Trump’s “lawlessness” was pushing America into an endless war “with no discussion.”

But back in 2020, Schumer criticized Trump for not getting rid of Maduro. The New York Democrat said at the time Trump “brags” about everything but fails to deliver.

“Maybe the best metaphor was his claim to bring Democracy to Venezuela,” Schumer said during a Senate speech. “There was a big policy there. It flopped.”

“And the president brags about his Venezuela policy? Give us a break,” he continued. “He hasn’t brought an end to the Maduro regime. The Maduro regime is more powerful today and more entrenched today than when the president began [his first term].”

But his tune seemingly changed this weekend after the Trump administration arrested Maduro and flew him to Schumer’s state to face narco-terrorism charges.

On Sunday morning, Schumer told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week he had a number of problems with Trump’s Venezuela operation.

He said “Maduro is a horrible, horrible person, but you don’t treat lawlessness with other lawlessness, and that’s what’s happening here.”

Schumer also criticized Trump saying the U.S. would “run” Venezuela for the time being. The Senate Minority Leader said American citizens are “scratching their heads in wonderment and fear of what the president has proposed.”

He continued: “The American people are worried that this is creating an endless war. The very thing that Donald Trump campaigned against over and over and over again was no more endless wars. And right now, we’re headed right into one, with no barriers, with no discussion.”

Schumer also said he had an issue with the Trump Administration failing to give Congress a heads-up on the Venezuela strike. Trump on Saturday told reporters he did not tell Congress about it beforehand because lawmakers have a “tendency to leak.”

You can watch Schumer's 2020 comments in the X clip above. And you can watch part of his ABC interview in the video at the top.