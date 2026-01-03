WATCH: Nicolás Maduro Perp-Walked in NYC After His Capture in Venezuela

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro was seen being escorted by three DEA officers in the first clip since his capture at President Donald Trump’s direction in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fox News reporter Paul Mauro shared the brief clip of Maduro being ushered arm-in-arm by two officers, while a third stood directly behind him. Maduro was wearing a grey winter cap, black sweater, and dark pants to go along with his white socks and black sandals as he did his perp walk.

His hands were in front of his stomach, clutching a bottle of water. It was unclear whether he was handcuffed.

“Good night. Happy New Year,” Maduro said as he walked by.

Cameras could be heard flashing in the background.

It was the first clear look at Maduro since he landed in the U.S. The plane transporting him to New York — where he is facing several federal charges related to narco-terrorism – was captured by Fox News, CNN, and MS NOW a little earlier in the evening, but it was too dark outside to see him and his wife exiting the plane.

Maduro was charged in federal court with narco-terrorism conspiracy, weapons charges, and cocaine-importation conspiracy. The blistering indictment called him an “illegitimate ruler” who had sent “thousands of tons of cocaine” to the U.S.

President Trump announced his arrest early on Saturday morning as part of a U.S. military strike on Venezuela. Trump told reporters at Mar-A-Lago later in the day that the U.S. would “run” Venezuela for the time being. The president also told reporters the U.S. would “get the oil flowing the way it should be” because America had “built that whole industry there.”

New CBS Evening News host Tony Dokoupil asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about the president’s plans for running Venezuela on Saturday night.

“What does that look like?” Dokoupil asked. “Does that mean we’re going to see Americans on the corners of Venezuela, in the government of Venezuela? Are you prepared to have troops on the ground in Venezuela?”

“It means we set the terms. President Trump sets the terms, and he will ultimately decide what the iterations are of that,” Hegseth told him. “It means the drugs stop flowing, it means the oil that was taken from us is returned ultimately, and that criminals are not sent to the United States. It [means] foreign countries do not have a lodgment inside our hemisphere.”

Hegseth added that Trump’s “brave decision” allows America to “control” what comes next.