‘We’re Going to Run the Country’: Trump Reveals US Plans To Govern Venezuela After Maduro Capture

President Donald Trump held a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida Saturday morning to update the American people about the regime change he fomented in Venezuela.

Trump claimed the U.S. mission to bomb Caracas and abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife was meant to stop the influx of drugs into the United States, while halting the theft of oil.

Trump went on to say that the U.S. will take over the Venezuelan government until a proper replacement can be found.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said.

“So, we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. So, we are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition, and it has to be judicious because that’s what we’re all about. We want peace, liberty and justice for the great people of Venezuela and that includes many from Venezuela that are now living in the United States and want to go back to their country. It’s their homeland.”

