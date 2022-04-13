Scott Adams Accuses Ukraine of ‘War Crimes’ in Attempt to Get ‘Cancelled’

Dilbert creator and author Scott Adams accused Ukraine of committing “war crimes” in the ongoing military conflict with Russia in what he says is a blatant attempt to get himself cancelled by going “against the narrative.”

“Here’s a test to see if I get cancelled for saying something reasonable that is also against the narrative,” Adams tweeted on Wednesday. “In my opinion, Ukraine is committing war crimes. My reasoning is that both sides always commit SOME war crimes when a conflict reaches this level. It’s guaranteed.”

Adams did specify the war crimes he was referring to, but his tweet generally accuses both sides of such acts. The tweet follows President Joe Biden saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is guilty of “genocide,” referencing the numerous reports of acts of violence against Ukrainian civilians by Russian military. The Kremlin has denied any such wrongdoing, often accusing Ukraine of staging the attacks or targeting its own people.

Recent past tweets from Adams, who has become well-known for his musings and writings on politics and Donald Trump in recent years, show him highlighting a user suspended from Twitter allegedly over a tweet accusing Ukrainian police of “numerous crimes against humanity.”

Adams has also suggested there has been propaganda around Ukraine’s role in the military conflict, while also not embracing Russia’s invasion. The vocal Trump supporter has predicted “someone needs to start losing” if the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is to end. Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

As long as Russia is “winning” new territory and Ukraine is “winning” according to its own propaganda, no one has a reason to agree to a peace deal. Someone needs to start losing. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 30, 2022

In Wednesday’s edition of Real Coffee with Scott Adams, a video series the writer posts to YouTube, Adams predicted he would not be suspended by Twitter or “canceled” over his Ukraine views like other smaller accounts have as it would bring too much attention to his claims.

