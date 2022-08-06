Senate Umpire Approves Democratic Provisions in Inflation Reduction Act, Schumer Celebrates ‘Extremely Good News’

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough approved Democratic provisions so the Inflation Reduction Act can move forward in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrated the approval of provisions aimed at lowering prescription drug prices in a statement emailed to Mediaite.

“Democrats have received extremely good news,” the New York senator wrote. “For the first time, Medicare will finally be allowed to negotiate prescription drug prices, seniors will have free vaccines and their costs capped, and much more. This is a major victory for the American people. While there was one unfortunate ruling in that the inflation rebate is more limited in scope, the overall program remains intact and we are one step closer to finally taking on Big Pharma and lowering Rx drug prices for millions of Americans.”

Clean energy provisions, including an electric vehicle tax credit, also previously got the all-clear to move forward by the Senate’s nonpartisan referee, Politico reported this week.

“The Finance Committee’s clean energy tax package adheres to Senate rules, and important provisions to ensure our clean energy future is built in America have been approved by the parliamentarian,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-OR) said in a statement celebrating that approval.

The Senate is expected to make a procedural vote on the Inflation Reduction Act from Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) sometime on Saturday afternoon. The bill could pass the Senate as soon as next weekend. The bill has faced vocal opposition among Senate Republicans, including recently Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Kennedy (R-LA), who claim the expansive bill will raise taxes and costs for Americans, something Manchin and others have denied.

“Put simply, this legislation will save lives, create jobs, reduce costs and reduce inflation,” Schumer claimed at a Friday press conference promoting the proposed bill.

