White House Calls on Congress to Act After Indiana Takes ‘Devastating Step’ with Near-Universal Abortion Ban

Indiana became the first state to officially pass an abortion ban following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed a law on Friday that will ban most abortions in the state and goes into effect on Sept. 15.

Abortions will be allowed under this new law in cases of rape, incest, or to prevent death or major health complications. The law was quickly signed into law after passing through Indiana’s House and Senate earlier on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement condemning the near-total abortion ban in the state, and renewed the administration’s call for Congress to step in and codify abortion rights.

Jean-Pierre said:

The Indiana legislature took a devastating step as a result of the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate women’s constitutionally-protected right to abortion. And, it’s another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive rights and freedom, and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors. Yesterday’s vote, which institutes a near-total abortion ban in Indiana, should be a signal to Americans across the country to make their voices heard. Congress should also act immediately to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe – the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose nationally.

“Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life,” Holcomb said in a statement on Friday about the new state restrictions.

While Indiana approved an abortion ban, voters in Kansas this week voted down new abortion restrictions, something the White House celebrated, though they called for Congress to step in and act in reaction to that vote too.

