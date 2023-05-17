‘She Ain’t Worth It’: AOC Intervenes to Stop Jamaal Bowman from Throwing Down with Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) butted into a tense exchange between Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to tell the former that Greene is not worth his time.

On Wednesday, Bowman heckled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) moments earlier outside the Capitol, telling the indicted congressman, “Resign, Bro!”

Earlier in the day, Republicans delayed a Democratic attempt to hold an expulsion vote in the House to oust Santos, who was shown to have lied about much of his life story and allegedly stole public funds.

Soon after, Bowman got into it with Greene over the matter.

The exchange was recorded and posted on Twitter by Daily Beast reporter Ursula Perano.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps. AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

Here is part of their exchange, in which Bowman tells Greene that Republicans need to save their party by expelling Santos and doing a few other things:

BOWMAN: Expel him. Save the party. Your party’s hanging by a thread! GREENE: We gotta get rid of Biden. Save the country! BOWMAN: You’re party’s hanging by a thread! GREENE Impeach Biden. Impeach Biden! Impeach Biden! BOWMAN: You gotta save the party. Listen, no more Q-Anon, no more MAGA. GREENE: No more CNN. BOWMAN: No more debt ceiling nonsense. Come on, now!

After several more seconds of using their outside voices, Ocasio-Cortez popped by:

OCASIO-CORTEZ: She ain’t worth it, bro. BOWMAN: [to Greene] Save the party! OCASIO-CORTEZ: She ain’t worth it, bro. She ain’t worth it.

Santos was indicted by the Department of Justice last week on 13 counts, including wire fraud, illegal money transactions, lying on financial disclosures, and stealing public funds. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and has resisted calls to resign.

The House has referred the matter to the Ethics Committee.

Republicans currently hold a narrow nine-seat lead in the House of Representatives.

