Colin McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division, completely dodged a question on President Donald Trump pardoning Medicaid fraudsters.

McDonald took questions at a press conference on Thursday, during which authorities announced fifteen people in Minnesota were charged with allegedly stealing more than $90 million from taxpayer-funded Medicaid programs.

Reporter Max Nesterak of the Minnesota Reformer asked about Trump’s move to grant clemency to some alleged fraudsters.

“President Trump has granted clemency to numerous individuals who have stolen hundreds of millions in Medicaid funds,” Nesterak said. “Can we expect any of these folks to be shown the same mercy?”

Last year, Trump reportedly commuted the sentence of a Florida health care executive who had been convicted of funneling $205 million from Medicare programs.

According to a report by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his cabinet, Trump’s clemency actions have lost nearly $2 billion “in victim repayment and taxpayer recovery for Medicare and tax fraud.”

Nesterak appeared to listen to the question before immediately looking in the opposite direction and pointing elsewhere into the audience.

“I’ll take a different question as the final question,” he said.

After McDonald was sworn in as the first Assistant Attorney General for Fraud Enforcement on April 1, he declared, “No longer will we be uninterested in low levels of fraud. We will be interested in all of it.”

As the Trump administration cracks down on fraud, earlier this month, Vice President JD Vance announced he is deferring $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements to California, citing concerns that “California has not taken fraud very serious” and “fraudsters” have manipulated the state’s health programs, such as hospice.

“You assume that your doctor is doing the right thing, but these fraudulent health care providers are getting rich by giving people medications they don’t even need,” Vance said. “It’s a defrauding of the American taxpayer.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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