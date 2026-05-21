Live Finale of Survivor 50 Goes Way Off the Rails After Host Jeff Probst Reveals Major Spoiler

The live finale of Survivor 50 was meant to be epic, but not in the way it actually unfolded Wednesday night when host Jeff Probst accidentally revealed a major plot twist.

Hosts of The View played the moment a confused Probst was alerted to his mistake by the losing contestants.

“So last night’s live season finale of Survivor 50 had an unintended spoiler after host Jeff Probst jumped the gun and revealed who didn’t win the final challenge,” said The View host Whoopi Goldberg. “So if you didn’t see this, and you’re like a big Survivor fan, look away. Look away!”

The View then played the clip where Probst introduced contestant Rizo Velovic, saying, “Camp life is also about fire-making. I don’t know if there’s something in there to think about, anyway, Rizo, you’ve become the final member of our jury. Take a spot over here,” he continued, accidentally revealing Velovic had lost the “fire” challenge and been eliminated from the competition.

“You’ve become the final member of our journey. Take a spot over here. This is it. These are the people, their games fell a little short, but this is the group that is going to figure out — ” Probst said before stopping in his tracks and asking, “What just happened?”

“So the fire hasn’t happened yet,” the contestants said of the final challenge.

“Huh?” asked Probst.

“The fire hasn’t happened yet!” they repeated.

“I’m not even sure what’s happened but up next we’ll have one final surprise for the players,” Probst said as the show cut to commercial.

Alyssa Farah Griffin exclaimed, “Oh! Because they taped it in advance, but this was live. That’s a huge fear!”

“We do a live show every day,” Goldberg said, and Sara Haines drew audience laughter by saying in mock surprise, “This is live?!”

“I sometimes forget we are on air,” Griffin said.

“We make mistakes,” Joy Behar said. “I’m a blurter so every day I’m in trouble with somebody. That’s how it goes. That’s how it goes when you do live TV. Too bad.”

When Survivor came back from commercial, Probst addressed the gaffe.

“All right, so, I love doing live television,” he told the audience. “In case you’re confused, this is what happened. We were going to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about if he had practiced fire-making, maybe he would’ve won. Instead, we did a Survivor twist, it’s the last twist of the season. We call it, ‘A peek into the future.’ So now, we’re going to watch Rizo lose in a fire to Jonathan.”

Watch the clip above.

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