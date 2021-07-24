SHOCK POLL: Biden Approval TANKS — To Almost as Low as Trump’s All-Time High

In the latest Gallup approval poll, President Joe Biden has sunk to a new low, down a full 6% from just last month, and almost as low as ex-president Donald Trump‘s high water mark.

Gallup compares Biden’s second quarter of first term approval rating against the second quarter polling of other presidents historically, including Barack Obama (62%), George W. Bush (55.8%), Bill Clinton (44%), and Donald Trump (38.8%) at this point in their terms. They even included John F. Kennedy (76.2%) and Richard M. Nixon (62%).

Biden is no Nixon, but he’s no Trump either, coming in at 50% in the latest result.

“President Joe Biden’s latest job approval rating of 50% is down from 56% in June. Before this month, his ratings had not shown meaningful variation during his time in office, and the current figure marks the lowest measured for him to date,” writes Gallup. “The new rating is from a July 6-21 Gallup poll, which also finds that 45% of U.S. adults disapprove of Biden’s performance and 5% do not have an opinion.”

His average for the second quarter was 53.3%. “Presidents who served in the 1950s through the 1980s — when party ratings of presidents were far less polarized — had higher averages, with none below 61%. This includes Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy, who averaged better than 70% job approval during their second quarters,” Gallup adds.

In addition to broadly comparing historic first term approval ratings, Gallup specifically singled out Trump for comparison, as one does, noting that Biden’s “rating among independents remains higher than his immediate predecessor Trump ever received from that group.”

Donald Trump’s average rating in Gallup job approval polls stood at 41% over his entire term. His all-time high was 49%, which he hit several times in early 2020, but is still below Biden’s current low mark.

