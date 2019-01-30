Schultz Says He Refused When Warren Asked for a Donation: U.S. Should Not Head ‘Towards Socialism’

Howard Schultz, former CEO of Starbucks and potential 2020 independent presidential candidate, revealed on MSNBC he once declined Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s (D-MA) request to donate to her Senate campaign. While saying he thinks she is a smart woman, Schultz does not agree with her left wing policies.

“She came to see me a few years ago and asked me for contribution for her Senate race,” Schultz said on Morning Joe.

“Did you give it to her?” Willie Geist asked.

“I did not,” Schultz replied. “I don’t believe Elizabeth Warren is what [I] stand for. I don’t believe the country should be heading for socialism.”

“I think she believes in programs that will lead to a level of socialism in America,” he continued. “She’s a smart woman. I respect her, this isn’t personal. I just don’t agree with her.

Schultz, who has been toying with the idea to run in 2020, said he is confident he can win as a centrist.

“I think I can beat the system if I decide to run. We will be on the ballot in every state, all 50 states. And this i s so vitally important, in the last presidential elections the only thing that matters about eight states, battleground race, that define the race, if I enter the race I will be on the ballot of every state in all 50 states,” Schultz told CBS on Tuesday.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

