‘Scary Night for NYC Jews’: Moderate Dems Aghast Over Mamdani Sweep

New York’s Democratic Party primaries on Tuesday night sent shock waves throughout the American left and led to multiple commentators sounding the alarm on whether or not the party is a welcoming place for Jews.

New York City voters ousted two incumbent members of Congress, Reps. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) – the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Both incumbents lost to candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), with highly controversial Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier taking down Espaillat. Ex-city comptroller Brad Lander, who is a self-described “Liberal Zionist,” beat Goldman by a large margin.

Chevalier, who helped to lead the student encampment at Columbia University in protest of the Israel-Hamas war, has grabbed headlines for her past statements opposing Israel, slamming the U.S., and attacking Democratic Party leaders. She has declared that Israel “doesn’t exist,” and argued for the abolition of prisons, the police, and borders.

The New York Post ran a blaring headline on Wednesday, dubbing the Mamdani-backed winning candidates the “hateful slate,” a message which was echoed by several prominent commentators on the left.

MS NOW columnist Michael Cohen reacted to the results on X, writing, “This is a genuinely scary night for New York City Jews.”

This is a genuinely scary night for New York City Jews. — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) June 24, 2026

Left-leaning gun control activist Fred Guttenberg added, “America is moving in 2 directions. On one side, we have those who won elections blaming George Soros. On the other side, as we saw yesterday, we have those who won elections blaming AIPAC. Everyone seems to be blaming Jewish people for political gain. As a Jewish person, I fear I do not have a political home.”

America is moving in 2 directions. On one side, we have those who won elections blaming George Soros. On the other side, as we saw yesterday, we have those who won elections blaming AIPAC. Everyone seems to be blaming Jewish people for political gain. As a Jewish person, I… — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 24, 2026

Below are some additional reactions:

I don’t think Democrats understand that they just made swing voters choose between the DSA and MAGA — Evan Barker (@evanwch) June 24, 2026

Hopefully three lessons will be learned from tonight’s NY primary: 1. This is the version of @TheDemocrats that the voting population of NY wants. We need to stop pretending it is not the case. The DSA is effectively in charge of the NYC Dems (but gaining ground in… https://t.co/NCLa7pecOz — Sara Forman (@SaraL4man) June 24, 2026

It's bad enough that the Democratic Party is tearing itself apart to elect the most dangerous kooks who will destroy our national brand over a single issue. It's even worse that single issue seems to be who hates Jews the most. — Jack Weisman (@jackweisman) June 24, 2026

That all being said, as a Jew, I do not feel encouraged by most of the wins tonight. After tonight there will only be two Jews in Congress representing NYC and one of them got there by abandoning us and repeating rhetoric he has admitted is dangerous for us. — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) June 24, 2026

Jeffries speaks post NYC primary: “Listen, the mayor and I agree to strongly disagree about some of his endorsements. “He’s got work to do in terms of the conversations that he's going to have with members of Congress moving forward.” — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) June 24, 2026

I am a lifelong Democrat. I served in the White House for President Clinton, in the State Department for Madeleine Albright, and with the United Nations in Cambodia. I believe the most important role of any government is to protect the most vulnerable people in society and create… — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) June 23, 2026

The DSA are a clownish group for many reasons, but one of the biggest is the almost-cartoonish gap between their constant self-proclamation as a movement of the working-class and the constant reality that their voters are overwhelmingly the complete opposite. pic.twitter.com/V9AH2nqAJz — Jeb Fain (@JebFain) June 24, 2026

With Darializa Chevalier’s victory tonight, publicly exulting in the mass murder of Jews is no longer a barrier to high office in the Democratic Party. — James Kirchick (@jkirchick) June 24, 2026

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