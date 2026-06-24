‘Scary Night for NYC Jews’: Moderate Dems Aghast Over Mamdani Sweep
New York’s Democratic Party primaries on Tuesday night sent shock waves throughout the American left and led to multiple commentators sounding the alarm on whether or not the party is a welcoming place for Jews.
New York City voters ousted two incumbent members of Congress, Reps. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) – the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Both incumbents lost to candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), with highly controversial Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier taking down Espaillat. Ex-city comptroller Brad Lander, who is a self-described “Liberal Zionist,” beat Goldman by a large margin.
Chevalier, who helped to lead the student encampment at Columbia University in protest of the Israel-Hamas war, has grabbed headlines for her past statements opposing Israel, slamming the U.S., and attacking Democratic Party leaders. She has declared that Israel “doesn’t exist,” and argued for the abolition of prisons, the police, and borders.
The New York Post ran a blaring headline on Wednesday, dubbing the Mamdani-backed winning candidates the “hateful slate,” a message which was echoed by several prominent commentators on the left.
MS NOW columnist Michael Cohen reacted to the results on X, writing, “This is a genuinely scary night for New York City Jews.”
Left-leaning gun control activist Fred Guttenberg added, “America is moving in 2 directions. On one side, we have those who won elections blaming George Soros. On the other side, as we saw yesterday, we have those who won elections blaming AIPAC. Everyone seems to be blaming Jewish people for political gain. As a Jewish person, I fear I do not have a political home.”
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