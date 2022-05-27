Stacey Abrams Laughs Off Question from Podcast Host Regarding President Biden’s Mental Fitness

Stacey Abrams seamlessly dodged comments regarding President Joe Biden‘s mental fitness during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking with the hosts of The 85 South Comedy Show, Abrams was asked about the vision of the Biden administration and their unmet promises.

Host Chico Bean said, “That’s the thing though, about politics. It sounds great. It always sounds great. I come from a place where they can talk your head off and make it sound beautiful, but then they get elected and they get in the office and do nothing!”

He continued, “You look at the administration now, it was so many promises made to people. ‘We going get rid of student loans and we gonna do this and we gonna do that.’ And now it’s just like, ‘Hey baby, gimme about five more minutes.'”

Abrams replied, “We have to be more honest about what we can do — Like during election times, people are selling you snake oil, but they’re also selling you a vision and you’ve gotta be able to determine the difference between the snake oil salesman and the vision people.”

“Biden had a vision. He has talked about what that vision looks like,” Abrams added.

“He forget it though,” interjected co-host Karlous Miller. “His Alzheimer’s kicked in.”

The hosts began to laugh as Abrams tried to steer the conversation back to politics.

“No, no, no,” Abrams said.

“You ain’t see, he was talking the other day?” Miller asked. “He turned around — there wasn’t nobody back there. He was like ‘I’ll be damn. I thought somebody was behind me.'”

Miller referencing the viral video of Biden wandering around on stage back in April.

The hosts begin to laugh hysterically as Miller imitated the President, glancing behind himself in the chair, looking confused.

Abrams pressed on, smiling, “There was a promise, made an intention. But in the, the way the Senate is currently set up, you need 60 votes, not 50 to win anything. And the problem is we don’t talk about the 60 votes. We pretend it takes 50 votes. — The problem is if you still have 10 Republicans or eight Republicans and two Democrats who don’t want something done, if they don’t have to be beholden to us, then they don’t have to do it.”

She concluded, “The reality is, unless the Senate and the house and the president all agree, we don’t get the things we need.”

Listen above via The 85 South Comedy Show.

