‘THEY DID IT TO US!’ Trump Loses It On GOP For Not Impeaching Biden Yet in Truth Social Fury: ‘IMPEACH the BUM or Fade into OBLIVION!’

Donald Trump flew into a fury that built up over the course of a paragraph posted on his Truth Social app Sunday night, over Republicans in the House talking about an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden but not having actually impeached “the bum” yet.

The post was sent in Trump’s Sunday evening flurry of messages and dozens of reposts from other people talking about him, and it started out with lower case thoughts about the Republicans in the House and Senate being “well meaning.”

But the spittle-fleck factor went from 0 to 60 in no time as the message continued, ending with all-caps outrage flying repeatedly as he raged.

“The Republicans in Congress, though well meaning, keep talking about an Impeachment ‘Inquiry’ on Crooked Joe Biden,” he wrote. “Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off, and he wouldn’t give One Billion Dollars to Ukraine unless they ‘got rid of the Prosecutor.'”

“Biden is a Stone Cold Crook-You don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven,” he said as the fury built. “These lowlifes Impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES – For NOTHING! Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION.”

He concluded with the legal rationale that, “THEY DID IT TO US!”

Among his other messages on Sunday were high praise for Mark Levin, the opposite for Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie, fawning memes about himself from MAGA fans, and a photoshop of a fake Biden mugshot.

He of course also shared many posts from others about the indictments he is facing, including quite a lot of reposts of Rep. Andy Biggs — a Republican in the House who has talked about impeachment inquiries.

