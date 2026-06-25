‘This is Silly’: CNN Analyst Pours Cold Water on Idea Zohran Mamdani Leads the Dems

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers shot down the notion that the progressive wins in New York were proof that Mayor Zohran Mamdani was the face of the Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, a trio of candidates backed by Mamdani — as well as the NYC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America — won their House primaries. The stunning results kicked off a nationwide discussion about the future of the Democratic Party, with some suggesting the party will be molded by the vision of Mamdani and his allies. This has left moderate Democrats panicking, as some believe the mayor’s coalition is too far to the left to win national elections.

In a Tuesday night tweet, writer Chris Cillizza suggested that the New York primary results were proof that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could win the 2028 Democratic nomination for president.

“Those people who keeping telling me there is ‘no way’ @AOC can be the 2028 Democratic nominee…” he said. “Feel the same way after the New York results tonight?”

Those people who keeping telling me there is “no way” @AOC can be the 2028 Democratic nominee….feel the same way after the New York results tonight? — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 24, 2026

Sellers, however, wasn’t sold. In a Thursday tweet responding to Cillizza, he cited the fact that DSA candidates got “mollywhopped” in elections in the South to make the case that New York’s wins won’t translate. Sellers said:

This is silly. Ppl just say stuff. Does the Dem primary not run through the South (the SEC). NYC election results have lessons to be learned but Mandani is not the “face” of the Dem party and NYC is not indicative of a larger pattern. A few months ago yall were telling us nyc was swinging right now it’s not? The fastest rising 2028 contender is a Jewish dem from Georgia. And DSA got mollywhopped all throughout the south. Facts.

This is silly. Ppl just say stuff. Does the Dem primary not run through the South (the SEC). NYC election results have lessons to be learned but Mandani is not the “face” of the Dem party and NYC is not indicative of a larger pattern. A few months ago yall were telling us nyc… https://t.co/fBYCUS0MPH — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 25, 2026

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