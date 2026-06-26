‘Frustrating to Me’: Ex-Biden Staffer Demands Dem Leaders ‘Stand Up’ to Prevent Far-Left Takeover

Meghan Hays, once an advisor to former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, demanded that Democratic leaders “stand up” to prevent a far-left takeover during a Friday appearance on Fox News, emphasizing that the situation is “frustrating to me.”

During the cameo on The Story with Martha MacCallum, Hays told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum of Democratic Socialist candidates, some of whom celebrated recent primary wins in New York City, “These people are not Democrats. They do not hold the values of the majority of the Democratic Party. Most of the country does not view 9/11 that way, or even a lot of these things people in New York were saying.”

Here, Hays was referring to a clip of Aber Kawas, a candidate backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani who is now the Democratic nominee for the New York State Senate District 12.

“The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did, and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery… is something I find reprehensible,” she said in a 2017 episode of the Asian American Writers’ Association podcast.

Hays continued on Friday:

What is really frustrating to me as a Democrat — and I know I’m very moderate — but why aren’t people in the party standing up to these folks? Why aren’t more people endorsing? Why aren’t people saying, in these purple districts that are super important to take back the majority of the House and even have a chance in the Senate, “We won’t stand for this?” And you’re not seeing a lot of it. I think everyone’s just like, “Oh, we’ll just stand back and let it happen.” And that is, I think, the biggest problem with our leadership that we have. Folks need to stand up or they will take over. And again, not Democrats.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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