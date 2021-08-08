Top Cuomo Aide Melissa DeRosa Resigns: ‘The Past 2 Years Have Been Emotionally and Mentally Trying’

Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), is resigning, according to a report by CNN.

DeRosa had served as Cuomo’s Secretary since 2017, playing a key role in his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as being one of his staunchest defenders as he faced scrutiny over nursing home deaths from Covid-19 and then sexual misconduct allegations.

Cuomo has faced calls to resign from many of his fellow Democrats, as well as potential impeachment.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day,” DeRosa said in a statement obtained by CNN Sunday.

“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she added.