Trump Attacks Pence On Truth Social Moments After Former VP Hits Him On Fox News: ‘No Crowds, Enthusiasm, or Loyalty’

Mere minutes after Mike Pence criticized Donald Trump on Fox News for his efforts to overturn the election on January 6th, the Republican frontrunner attacked his former vice president for having “no loyalty” in a post on Truth Social.

Pence said during an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that Trump’s behavior on January 6th was reckless. On Tuesday, the former president was indictment by Special Counsel Jack Smith for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Unlike other GOP candidates running in the race, Pence did not condemn the actions of the FBI but instead told media outlets that Trump surrounded himself with “crackpot lawyers” following the 2020 election.

“I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” Trump wrote on Truth Social mere minutes after Pence concluded his interview on Fox, repeating the very criticisms of Pence that are part of the latest indictment.

“He didn’t fight against Election Fraud, which we will now be easily able to prove based on the most recent Fake Indictment & information which will have to be made available to us, finally – a really BIG deal,” he added. “The V.P. had power that Mike didn’t understand, but after the Election, the RINOS & Dems changed the law, taking that power away!”

Trump faces three different criminal indictment in three jurisdiction. However, despite his legal troubles, Trump is still the Republican frontrunner with a commanding lead over the rest of the field.

