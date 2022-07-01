A new Emerson College poll published Friday found former President Donald Trump beats Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup and leads his top GOP primary opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

According to the poll, Trump has increased his lead over Biden and is now beating the sitting president 44% to 39%. The poll found that 12% of Americans would “vote for someone else and 5% are undecided.”

“Since last month, Trump has held his share of support while Biden’s support has reduced four points,” the poll’s summary adds.

Biden’s approval rating now sits at 40% – a 2% increase since last month. 53% of respondents, however, disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

“The US Congress has a 19% job approval, while 70% disapprove of the job they are doing. The Supreme Court has a 36% job approval; 54% disapprove,” the poll also found, leaving Biden with the highest approval rating within the three branches of government.

Biden leads the 2024 Democratic primary with 64% of respondents answering he should be the party’s nominee.

“In the 2024 Republican Primary, 55% of voters would support former President Trump, 20% Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and 9% former Vice President Mike Pence. No other potential GOP candidate clears 5%,” the poll’s summary added.

The poll conducted June 28 to 29 of some 1,271 registered voters bucks recent speculation that the January 6 hearings had eroded support in the GOP for Trump.

Emerson College polling has an A- rating in FiveThirtyEight’s pollster ratings, which note it has called 76% of races polled accurately.

