Trump Blasts ‘RINO Network’ Fox News for Covering ‘Small and Unenthusiastic’ DeSantis Event Over His

Donald Trump is not pleased with Fox News covering an event by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) over one of his and he now wants CNN to “go conservative.”

“So interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump posted on Tuesday on Truth Social.

DeSantis appeared at an event in Staten Island, fueled rumors he is running in 2024, but the governor has yet to officially announce anything.

Trump continued to go after what he seemingly sees as a growing relationship between DeSantis and Fox News, dubbing the network the “RINO Network” and requesting CNN “go conservative” in the wake of this behavior from Fox.

“I call FoxNews the RINO Network, and their DOWN BIG Ratings accurately reflect the name. If FAKE NEWS CNN was smart, which they’re not, they’d go Conservative & ‘All Trump, All the Time,’ like in 2016, and become a Ratings Juggernaut,” he wrote.

In reality, Fox News actually managed to add viewers in 2022 while CNN and MSNBC shed some.

Trump also took another shot at DeSantis, claiming he doesn’t deserve any credit for things going well in Florida. According to Trump, the state was doing just fine without him.

“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious,” Trump wrote. “Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”

