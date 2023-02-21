Joy Reid Declares ‘War Against Wokeness’ Is Actually a ‘War Against Freedom’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid predicted that if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) becomes president, women and minority citizens will be forced to “shut up” and accept “White Christian thought.”

Covering a recent trip by DeSantis to Staten Island, NY, Reid predicted the Florida governor will run in 2024. The only Republicans to officially announce candidacies thus far are Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

Reid played a clip from the DeSantis event where the governor ripped into “woke ideology” and declares that Florida is the state where woke “goes to die.” According to Reid, this “war against woeness” is really a “war against freedom.”

“You know it. We know it — that this whole war against wokeness is really a war against freedom. And you know what? Some conservatives and libertarians know it, too,” she said.

Clips were played of Republicans like New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Larry Hogan criticizing DeSantis. Both of those Republicans though have also openly discussed potential 2024 runs.

“What’s been a problem for Florida is now a problem for America. It isn’t just about the cruise ships companies or Disney or even your woke gas stove. DeSantis is determined to stamp out intellectual freedom and it’s causing other states to scrutinize AP black studies,” Reid said.

DeSantis has earned the ire of many liberal pundits and lawmakers for actively working to ban Critical Race Theory from public schools and tightening rules on barring material deemed explicit. Critics have claimed the governor is attempting to target content related to LGBTQ causes and Black history.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell even claimed the governor was banning the teaching of slavery altogether, something his team immediately shot down as fake news, providing a link to the Florida Department of Education’s requirements on teaching Black history.

Reid claimed in her rant that DeSantis is previewing how he would govern as president, and she painted a fairly apocalyptic image, though she also previously described Florida as “the meanest place on Earth” and “like Disney World, but in hell.”

According to Reid, DeSantis would replace “a multititude of ideas with the one idea that he holds dear: the centrality of White christian thought.”

Under a President DeSantis, Reid said, “Brown, Black, LGBTQ people, and woman” would be “forced to shut up and do, think, read, and say only what Ron DeSantis tells them to.”

