Trump Dunks on Republicans Who Lost Races — Including One He Endorsed

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc may have had the endorsement of Donald Trump, but the former president was quick to distance himself from the candidate when he was trailing in the polling on Election Day. He was just one of the Republican candidates to face the social media wrath of Trump on Tuesday.

Trump took to Truth Social on the day of the midterm elections to trash Bolduc, a candidate he endorsed only last month. Bolduc claimed Trump won the 2020 presidential election, but later reversed this statement.

“Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won easily. Lessons Learned!!!”

Trump’s endorsement was not exactly a ringing one as the former president blasted the Republican for not staying completely loyal to 2020 presidential election fraud conspiracy theories. Trump continued to claim the election was rigged in favor of now-President Joe Biden, but there is still not proof of the sort of mass fraud Trump has referred to.

“General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote in his endorsement of Bolduc. “He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud. Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total.”

Trump also laid into Joe O’Dea, a Republican Senate candidate in Colorado through Truth Social media posts, where he made clear early on he did not trust the midterm elections. Trump previously blasted the endorsement of O’Dea by Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

“Joe O’Dea lost BIG! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com