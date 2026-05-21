Jake Tapper Presses Michael Cohen on His Request for a Trump Fund Payout: Do You Really Think He Wants You ‘To Have Any Money?’

President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen told CNN’s Jake Tapper Thursday that he’s hoping to receive a portion of the $1.8 billion from Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization” fund.

“So why do you think you deserve money from this fund?” Tapper asked.

Cohen answered that his tax returns were leaked just like Trump’s were. Trump sued the IRS for $10 billion but agreed to drop the suit in exchange for what critics call the “slush fund” that could pay out to Trump allies, including J6 rioters.

“The first time it happened, it happened by a guy named Jonathan Fry, who was an IRS agent out of San Francisco. He downloaded my information, put it on a thumb drive…improperly used the FinCEN system, and then gave that thumb drive to Michael Avenatti, who gave it to Ronan Farrow, and then reported on it,” Cohen said. “I learned two years ago that an individual named Charles E Littlejohn, who is the individual who stole Donald Trump’s tax documents, had stolen mine as well. So it didn’t just happen to me once. It happened twice.”

“Yes or no, because I’m out of time,” Tapper said. “But I do want to ask you this: This fund is going to be supervised by Todd Blanche. And basically Trump is going to get to decide who gets it. Do you really think Donald Trump’s going to want you to have any money?”

“Probably not. Okay, but wouldn’t that be something if he actually decided to do it?” Cohen said.

“It would be something,” Tapper said.

Other Trump cronies who have said they planned to seek money from the fund include MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who said he and his company lost $400 million from “persecution” while trying to prove the 2020 election results were rigged, as well as former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo.

Caputo told Tapper earlier Thursday that he was seeking a $2.7 million payout million payout, alleging he was targeted in the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the alleged links between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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