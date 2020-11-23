Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump, accused Republican pollster Frank Luntz of having a “micropenis” over the weekend.

Ellis previously wrote on Twitter, after Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in a Pennsylvania court, “You media morons are all laughing at @RudyGiuliani, but he appears to have already established a great rapport with the judge, who is currently offering recommendations on martini bars for Team Trump in open court.”

After the Pennsylvania judge tossed Ellis and Giuliani’s legal challenge, Luntz to mockingly branded Ellis the “best parody account on Twitter,” prompting Ellis to issue the retort.

Ellis soon shot back, accusing Luntz of having “MicroPenis syndrome.”

“Sad,” she added.

The Trump lawyer did not provide evidence for her claim.

Ellis had previously banned “Foul language of any kind,”name-calling” and “personal attacks” on her Facebook page in 2016.

“I have banned more than 10 users this week because their comments violated these rules,” she warned at the time. “Language and juvenile behavior will not be tolerated.”

According to Healthline.com, a micropenis is “a stretched penile length of 9.32 cm (3.67 in.) or less.”

