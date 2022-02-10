Donald Trump took documents designated as classified, including materials that were “top secret” upon leaving the White House, the Washington Post reported in a piece published Thursday.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, the Post story adds some detail to a New York Times report published on Wednesday night. That article stated that some of the records the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from Mar-a-Lago may be classified. This latest development indicates that is the case.

The Post said,

While it was unclear how many classified documents were among those received by the Archives, some bore markings that the information was extremely sensitive — sometimes colloquially referred to as being “above top secret” — and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such highly classified information, the two people familiar with the matter said. The markings were discovered by the National Archives and Records Administration, which last month arranged for the collection of 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Archives officials asked the Justice Department to look into the matter, though as of Thursday afternoon, FBI agents had yet to review the materials, according to two people familiar with the request.

Upon leaving office, Trump improperly took at least 15 boxes of records that were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives in accordance with the Presidential Records Act. The Archives have since stated they believe Trump could have more documents in his position and are seeking their return.

In the event the National Archives finds classified material outside the proper channels, it is required to notify the Department of Justice. At that point, DOJ officials would have to decide whether to open an inquiry. Based on this latest report, it appears a decision will need to be made.

