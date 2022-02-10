Jones’ Power, Allen’s Dinner, Carlson’s Questions, Flag Burning | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Leslie Jones

Good news for fans of Leslie Jones’ hilarious live video commentary: NBC Sports legal wonks have calmed the heck down and decided to stop trying to block her from making people happy and will allow her to continue posting about the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Jones has earned the appreciation of legions of pandemic-weary fans with her video posts, which highlight her unique analysis, unabashed encouragement for the athletes, and enthusiastic, profanity-laced celebrations of various sporting events — all filmed with her cell phone.

But, NBC is notoriously protective of their broadcasting rights to the games, as is the International Olympic Committee (IOC). As NBC News reported, the IOC had “cracked down” on social media posts with video footage from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

As a result, Jones’ videos were getting blocked, which she shared with her followers earlier this week in a post that stated she was not going to “stay anywhere I’m not welcomed.”

“[I’m] tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it,” wrote Jones. “They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me.”

An uproar ensued, and eventually NBC Sports issued a statement blaming a “third-party error” for Jones’ videos being blocked and said that the problem had been resolved.

“She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past,” said the statement. “She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her.”

Jones made it a very public fight, and very publicly won. So did all of us who have loved her commentary and coverage. It is also a win in another way.

Media companies and mega corporations, despite it being 2022, have yet to sort out how to handle distributed new media in a way that protects their IP and bottom line without enraging their talent and customers.

This episode shows that simply cracking down on shared video clips isn’t the airtight, forward-thinking strategy they think it is. It demonstrates that old ways aren’t always the best ways. As social media becomes the most standard form of communication, these media giants are going to have to adapt.

Especially if it means they’re going to be confronted by a social media powerhouse like Leslie Jones.