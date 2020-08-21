Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) that he would not be returning any removed mail sorting machines before the 2020 election, claiming, “They’re not needed.”

After being asked during Friday’s hearing before the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee to “confirm there will be no post office closures or suspensions before November 3rd,” DeJoy responded, “Post Office closures was not a directive I gave. That was around before I got in. There’s a process to that. When I found out about it, and it had the reaction that we did, I’ve suspended that til after the election.”

“We’ve heard about the sorters, you addressed that earlier. Will you be bringing back any mail sorting machines that have been removed since you became postmaster general? Will any of those come back?” questioned Peters, prompting DeJoy to declare, “There’s no intention to do that. They’re not needed, sir.”

Peters pushed, “So you will not bring back any processors?” to which DeJoy confirmed, “They’re not needed, sir.”

Peters then asked DeJoy, “Prior to implementing the changes that you put forth in the postal system, did you discuss those changes or potential impact on the November election with the president or anyone at the White House?” however DeJoy revealed he has “never spoken to the president about the postal service other than to congratulate me when I accepted the position.”

DeJoy also denied speaking with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, or any other White House official about detailed changes in the postal service, calling allegations that he tried to “have any negative impact on the election” an “outrageous claim.”

Finally, asked to give his word under oath that he has “not taken any action whatsoever” in his “capacity as postmaster general for any political reason or at the suggestion of any administration officials,” DeJoy declared, “Sir, I will tell you my first election mail meeting, I instructed the organization, the whole team around us and out in the field, whatever efforts we will have, double them.”

“I was greatly concerned about all of the political noise that we were hearing and I have had weekly reviews on this since before all of the excitement came out. We are very committed, the board’s committed, the postal workers are committed, the union leadership is committed to having a successful election,” he concluded. “And the insinuation is quite frankly outrageous.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]