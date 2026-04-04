Tim Dillon Mocks Kristi Noem Over Husband’s Alleged Antics While Dunking on MAGA: ‘The Greatest Con in History!’

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Podcaster and comedian Tim Dillon sported an impressive set of massive fake breasts while mocking former Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem’s husband and railing against President Donald Trump.

Dillon cited the recent Daily Mail article that Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem’s husband, allegedly sported massive breasts when chatting with cam girls to satisfy a “bimbofication” kink.

Dillon revealed that he paid $200 for the H-cup breasts on Amazon, and expressed doubt that Kristi Noem knew nothing of her husband’s alleged dalliances.

“It’s hard to hide these t*ts,” Dillon exclaimed. “Waddaya, put em in a box underneath all the Christmas decorations?”

After removing the prosthetics, Dillon went after Trump and his $1.5 trillion request for defense spending.

“They want to convert the country into a war economy. This is what this whole thing is about,” Dillon declared. “It was about winning so that they could hand these government contracts to Palantir and all of these other companies and they could go and topple regimes all over the world and take their resources.”

He continued, “And it’s the complete opposite of what these people said. And by the way, you can’t ignore the Israel connection in this. You can’t ignore Netanyahu, and you can’t ignore the people that put Trump into office and the people that gave him lots of money.”

Dillon then cut to video of Trump claiming the federal government can’t pay for daycare or Medicaid because it’s funding wars around the world.

“It’s the greatest con in history,” Dillon said. “It makes Enron look like a guy doing three-card monte on the street. Anything that you can identify and remember as a complete and utter scam, this is the greatest con in history. To run as America first and you’re gonna take care of America — and then turn around and go, you know, ‘All of these things: daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, we have nothing to do with that. We’re fighting wars. That’s what we’re here to do.'”

Dillon added, “It is the greatest scam in history. And I gotta hand it to him, and I mean truly…this is the greatest about-face in political history that I have really ever seen.”

Watch above via The Tim Dillon Show.

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