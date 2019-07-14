Trump Says Ilhan Omar Should Go Back to Africa: ‘You Can’t Leave Fast Enough’

President Donald Trump referenced Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) in a series of posts that literally urged the freshman congresswoman to go back to Africa.

On Sunday morning, Trump referenced the recent tension between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the four freshman Democrats who voted against the House version of a border bill — Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump wrote.

Only Omar was born outside the United States, and all four were elected to the House of Representatives, where their job is literally to govern this country.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how……..it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” Trump wrote.

Rep. Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia on October 4, 1982.

