Trump Spokesman Trashes Pence After Former VP Declines to Rule Out Running Against Him: ‘Desperate to Chase His Lost Relevance’

Former Vice President Mike Pence declined to rule out running against Donald Trump were the former president to run in 2024.

In an interview with The New York Times from Iowa, Pence said, “We’ll go where we’re called. That’s the way Karen and I have always approached these things.”

The statement was published in a Times article on Monday by Jonathan Martin, who co-wrote a book with Times colleague Alex Burns about the end of the Trump presidency and beginning of the Biden administration that contained extensive reporting on the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The report details the ways in which Pence has broken from Trump since the end of their administration.

Since Jan. 6, when Pence certified the 2020 election against Trump’s wishes, the two have been at odds. The divide has continued to this day: In Georgia’s primary race for governor, Pence has endorsed incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, while Trump has endorsed former Sen. David Perdue.

Ahead of Pence campaigning with Kemp on Monday, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich called Pence irrelevant and touted Trump’s endorsement record.

“Mike Pence was set to lose a governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged,” he told the Times in a statement. “Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention. The reality is, President Trump is already 82-3 with his endorsements, and there’s nothing stopping him from saving America in 2022 and beyond.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com