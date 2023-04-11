Trump STUNS Tucker Carlson By Telling Him ‘I Used to Get Along Great’ With Gavin Newsom

Former President Donald Trump stopped Fox News host Tucker Carlson in his tracks on Tuesday by telling him he got along with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump sat down for his first media interview since being arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse last week on 34 counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Carlson asked Trump whether he thinks President Joe Biden will run for reelection.

“I don’t think he can,” Trump replied, before taking a detour to list potential alternatives such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Newsom.

“Well, obviously the one they would talk about would be the vice president, Kamala,” Trump stated, adding that she’s had a rocky tenure as veep. He then mentioned California’s Democratic governor:

TRUMP: You have a very ambitious guy in California. But he’s done a terrible job with the state. I used to get along great with him, you know, when I was president. Got along really good, Gavin. CARLSON: Wait, you got along with Gavin Newsom? TRUMP: I did. I really did. He was always very nice to me. Said the greatest things. He would say things like, “He’s doing a great job.” CARLSON: About you? TRUMP: About me. That’s why I could never hit him because he was so nice to me. He’s just laying in wait. But he was very nice to me and – relatively speaking – some of them weren’t. We did a good job for the governors.

As president, Trump visited northern California multiple times to tour wildfire damage.

“We’ve been working very well with Gavin,” Trump told reporters while in the state in 2020. “We’re obviously from different sides of the spectrum, but we have a very good relationship.”

Newsom’s ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

