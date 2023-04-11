‘I Don’t Think He Can’: Trump Claims Biden Will Be Unable to Run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump predicted President Joe Biden will not be able to run for reelection in 2024.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Trump was asked about Biden’s prospects. The president has not officially declared he will run again, although he has all but done so.

“Do you think Biden will stay in the race?” Tucker Carlson asked Trump during an interview at the latter’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“Look, I watch him just like do you,” Trump replied. “And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it, but I deal with other people. I don’t see how it’s possible, and it’s not an age thing.”

He added, “There’s something wrong.”

Trump explained that people age differently before mentioning Biden’s exchange with Al Roker on Monday.

“Are you saying that you would be taking part in our upcoming election in 2024? Help a brother out, make some news for me,” Roker inquired at the White House Easter egg roll.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden responded.

“I saw his answer today on television about whether or not he was going to run to a very nice guy named Al Roker,” Trump said. “I mean, you can’t get a softer question than that. It was a long answer, talking about the eggs, and the this and that. Look, I don’t think he can.”

The former president claimed Biden is “surrounded by vicious, smart people – radical left people, but they’re very smart and they’re very vicious. It’s not him.”

Carlson asked Trump who would replace Biden if he doesn’t run.

“Well, obviously the one they would talk about would be the vice president, Kamala,” Trump stated. “That would be the one that they talk about. But I don’t think she’s performed well on the big stage. I mean, maybe I’m wrong, but there are certain people who will go crazy if it’s not her. They’re gonna be very angry if it’s not her. That’s a problem.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com