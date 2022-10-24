Trump Whines Alyssa Farah Griffin No Longer Says Nice Things About Him: ‘They Should Fire Her For Misrepresentation and Fraud!’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out as his former White House director of strategic communications turned prominent critic, Alyssa Farah Griffin, on Monday.

Trump released a statement complaining that Farah Griffin no longer says nice things about him on television, specifically ABC’s The View, where she is now a co-host, and CNN, where she works as a political commentator.

“Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to get her job at ratings disaster CNN, and a seat with the low IQ people at The View,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social and in a statement released via his Save America PAC.

“Look at what she said about me, and that doesn’t include the beautiful letter she sent and other statements she made. They should fire her for misrepresentation or fraud. Release the letter, Alyssa!” Trump added.

Farah Griffin, whose job it was in the White House to craft positive messages about Trump and the administration, hit back on Twitter, writing, “My kingdom for a GOP nominee for president who 1) stands up for Democracy, 2) has better things to do than late night rage-tweet (truth) at me!”

My kingdom for a GOP nominee for president who 1) stands up for Democracy, 2) has better things to do than late night rage-tweet (truth) at me! Fact: what you he posted is my full resignation. Trump is intellectually incapable of understanding public service v. Serving him. pic.twitter.com/DcluVJjTdz — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 24, 2022

“Fact: what you he posted is my full resignation. Trump is intellectually incapable of understanding public service v. Serving him,” she concluded.

Trump shared Farah Griffin announcing her resignation on Twitter as evidence of “her true feelings” about him.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Trump Administration over the last 3 and a half years, first as Press Secretary to @VP Pence, then as Press Secretary for the @DeptofDefense, & most recently as White House Communications Director,” Farah Griffin wrote on Dec. 3rd, 2021.

Farah Griffin left the White House prior to the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, which she has since blamed Trump for inciting.

Farah Griffin’s father, Joseph Farah, founded the far-right conspiracy website WorldNetDaily. Farah Griffin recently told her cohosts on The View that her parents refused to attend her wedding due to “political differences after I spoke out against President Trump.”

