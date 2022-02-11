Former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told The View on Friday that a couple members of her family boycotted her wedding because of her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

“I recently got married back in November, and this is such a tough topic, so keep in mind two things: Covid has made people shrink their friend groups, their family groups. People aren’t being around each other if they are not open to getting vaccinated,” said Farah, who tied the knot with Justin Griffin. “Add to that, political polarization. In my situation, personally, I had to deal with two people very close to me, my father and step-mother, who didn’t want to attend my wedding.”

When asked by co-host Joy Behar about the reason for the boycott, Farah cited “political differences after I spoke out against President Trump.”

“The answer was simple. Like, I love them. They were welcome to be there on my end,” she added. “But if they didn’t want to be there, why would I interrupt my special day by trying to have them there.”

Farah made the revelation during a discussion prompted by The Sun advice column “Dear Deidre” where someone asked if she should ban her mother from her wedding since “She has made my life miserable for years and I am scared she will ruin my big day. But if I don’t invite her, I fear the drama and abuse will be ten times worse.”

