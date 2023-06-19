Trump Whines Fox News Covered Recent Poll Showing Him Losing to Biden: ‘Only Show Negatives on MAGA & TRUMP’

Former President Donald Trump slammed Fox News on Monday for covering a recent Quinnipiac Poll showing him losing a general election to President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 match-up.

The poll, which was published last Wednesday, found “48 percent of respondents would support Biden over Trump, who received 44 percent of support. While Biden’s support is unchanged since the last poll in late May, Trump’s support has dropped 2 points,” reported the Hill at the time.

While the poll was roundly reported in the media as Quinnipiac is a well-regarded pollster, Trump tore into Fox, writing:

The Quinnipiac Poll FoxNews keeps showing on “TRUMP” vs. Biden is not just an old Poll, it is a BAD Poll. It under samples Republicans by 10 points, which means, instead of being down 4 points, I am up 6 points. Other Polls show me much higher than that, but FoxNews will always attempt, as they did in 2016, to only show negatives on MAGA & TRUMP. We’re winning BIG, they don’t like it, the RINOS don’t like it, the Democrats don’t like it but, most of all, the Marxists & Communists don’t like it!

FiveThirtyEight’s pollster rating gives Quinnipiac an A- rating for correctly predicting 82% of races correctly in 223 polls analyzed. Notably, the last poll analyzed by FiveThirtyEight showed Quinnipiac predicting the GOP would retake the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections with a 4% margin in the national average, the GOP ended up winning with a 2.7% margin.

In recent months Trump has targetted Fox News and accused the network of “desperately pushing” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who the president called “DeSanctimonious” in his jab at the network. On May 15th, Trump took aim at various outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch, writing:

Just watching Fox News. They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post. They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock. He’s even down 20 points in Florida, which was third worst in Covid, & where I got 1.2 million more votes than he did. RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info. Even said I ‘lost Iowa last time around,’ I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!

